E'Remious Daniel Gus

E'Remious Daniel Gus

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Orange Leader

E'Remious Daniel Gus, 38 of Orange, Tx died Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in an automobile accident in Waco, Tx. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24th at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 912 West Cherry Ave where Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 9 hr Baybeh 8,704
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Mon Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May 21 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC