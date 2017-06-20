E'Remious Daniel Gus
E'Remious Daniel Gus, 38 of Orange, Tx died Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in an automobile accident in Waco, Tx. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24th at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 912 West Cherry Ave where Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Baybeh
|8,704
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Mon
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC