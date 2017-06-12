EPA slams brakes on Obama chemical safety rules
"We are seeking additional time to review the program, so that we can fully evaluate the public comments raised by multiple petitioners and consider other issues that may benefit from additional public input," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. "We are seeking additional time to review the program, so that we can fully evaluate the public comments raised by multiple petitioners and consider other issues that may benefit from additional public input," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 10
|I lived to tell t...
|8,700
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC