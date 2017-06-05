Edwardsville student named to Dean's ...

Edwardsville student named to Dean's Academic Honor Roll at Baylor University

WACO, TX More than 3,700 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2017 spring semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

