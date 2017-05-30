'Disney on Ice presents Dream Big' br...

'Disney on Ice presents Dream Big' brings characters to life in Waco

Some of your favorite Disney characters are trading in their shoes for some ice skates this weekend, as "Disney on Ice presents Dream Big" makes a stop at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. News Channel 25's Pattrik Simmons sat down with Princess Tiana herself to get an inside look at the big show.

