'Disney on Ice presents Dream Big' brings characters to life in Waco
Some of your favorite Disney characters are trading in their shoes for some ice skates this weekend, as "Disney on Ice presents Dream Big" makes a stop at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. News Channel 25's Pattrik Simmons sat down with Princess Tiana herself to get an inside look at the big show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Baybeh
|8,657
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|Wed
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC