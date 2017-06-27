Dallas man arrested for alleged drug possession on Greyhound bus
A Dallas man was arrested at the Greyhound bus station in downtown Waco late Monday afternoon when police discovered 98 grams of Ecstasy, about 55 grams of marijuana and several small bags of methamphetamine in his travel bag, Waco police Sgt. Edward Williams said.
Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
