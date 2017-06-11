Continue reading Waco day care owner,...

Continue reading Waco day care owner, employee accused of breaking boy's elbow, other abuses

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Pepper Jones, 37, who operates Pepper's Daycare, and, and Brittany Starr Hale, 30, were arrested Thursday after a months-long police investigation, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. The women abused children 10 months to 2 years old at Jones' day care on the 3800 block of Lasker Ave., Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Sat I lived to tell t... 8,700
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May 21 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May '17 New Texan 5
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC