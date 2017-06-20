Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Revealed ...

Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Revealed the Name of Their New Breakfast Restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Southern Accents

Ever since Chip and Joanna confirmed their plans to purchase the historic Elite Cafe last year, we've been waiting with bated breath to see what the husband-and-wife design team would do with the Waco, Texas, landmark and its iconic red-letter sign. Although it's one of their biggest "fixer upper" projects to date, you can't blame us for wanting the HGTV stars to hurry up and put the finishing touches on the renovation as quickly as they do with the homes featured on the hit TV show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 5 hr Steven Spencer 8,709
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Mon Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC