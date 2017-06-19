'Boyhood' actress gets deferred sentence for drug charge
A 24-year-old actress from the Oscar-nominated movie "Boyhood" has been given a three-year deferred sentence for a drug possession charge in Texas. She was arrested in May 2016 on Interstate 35 near Waco after her car collided with another vehicle.
Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
