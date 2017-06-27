Baylor still dancing around scandal

In 1996, Southern Baptist-affiliated Baylor University lifted its 151-year-old ban and allowed dancing on its Waco, Texas, campus. A report by Jim Vertuno of The Associated Press confirmed that the NCAA is conducting an "ongoing, pending investigation" of the university for its role in a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles.

