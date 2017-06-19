Autopsy: Waco man died of gunshot wound

A Waco man's death in early May was a result of a gunshot wound he suffered three weeks earlier, according to an autopsy report released Thursday. Gregory Brooks, 66, was shot in the abdomen in his East Waco home on April 13 and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he remained until his death May 3. After a more than two-hour standoff with Stanley Brooks, 65, Gregory's younger brother, police arrested Stanley Brooks on a first-degree felony aggravated assault family violence charge.

