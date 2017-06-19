Autopsy: Waco man died of gunshot wound

Autopsy: Waco man died of gunshot wound

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Waco man's death in early May was a result of a gunshot wound he suffered three weeks earlier, according to an autopsy report released Thursday. Gregory Brooks, 66, was shot in the abdomen in his East Waco home on April 13 and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he remained until his death May 3. After a more than two-hour standoff with Stanley Brooks, 65, Gregory's younger brother, police arrested Stanley Brooks on a first-degree felony aggravated assault family violence charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Wed Steven Spencer 8,709
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC