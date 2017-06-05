And now, "Waco" the movie - plus more "Waco" mini-series casting

Thanks to the Trib's Shelly Conlon for passing this tidbit on: There's now going to be a "Waco" movie about the 1993 Branch Davidian siege and fire. Deadline Hollywood reports that Annapurna Pictures has tabbed Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra to direct the movie from a script by Mark Boal and Mark Haimes .

