And now, "Waco" the movie - plus more "Waco" mini-series casting
Thanks to the Trib's Shelly Conlon for passing this tidbit on: There's now going to be a "Waco" movie about the 1993 Branch Davidian siege and fire. Deadline Hollywood reports that Annapurna Pictures has tabbed Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra to direct the movie from a script by Mark Boal and Mark Haimes .
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|30 min
|Steven Spencer
|8,698
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
