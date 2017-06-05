Advisory committee proposes changes to short-term rentals ordinance
This week, an advisory committee comprised by 15 community members is expected to release a draft with proposed changes to the ordinance in place for operating short-term rentals in the city of Waco. "We do think they are a positive addition for the tourism in Waco but also to protect the neighborhoods they could possibly be located in," Waco City Planning Director Clint Peters said.
