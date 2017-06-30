A one-bedroom home that was purchased...

A one-bedroom home that was purchased for $28,000 on 'Fixer...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SFGate

"Shotgun House," which appeared on a season-three episode of "Fixer Upper" in March 2016 , was bought for $28,000 and renovated by cohosts Joanna and Chip Gaines, according to Curbed . The one-bedroom property in Waco, Texas, has now been put on the market for $950,000 by its owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10) Fri Texas FireCracker 8
**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages Jun 27 Screwedwife 1
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 24 Steven Spencer 8,711
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May '17 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC