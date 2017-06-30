A one-bedroom home that was purchased for $28,000 on 'Fixer...

"Shotgun House," which appeared on a season-three episode of "Fixer Upper" in March 2016 , was bought for $28,000 and renovated by cohosts Joanna and Chip Gaines, according to Curbed . The one-bedroom property in Waco, Texas, has now been put on the market for $950,000 by its owners.

