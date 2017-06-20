$200,000 in meth seized from pickup on I-35, Austin police say
Austin police said they seized about $200,000 worth of methamphetamine and $10,000 in cash from a pickup stopped on Interstate 35 on Thursday, according to court documents filed this week. The pickup's driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Lauro Marcelo Jaimes, was pulled over in the 15800 block of Interstate 35 in North Austin for having a hat and beads hanging from a rear-view mirror, which was considered a traffic violation, an arrest affidavit said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Appalled
|8,707
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Mon
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC