$200,000 in meth seized from pickup on I-35, Austin police say

Austin police said they seized about $200,000 worth of methamphetamine and $10,000 in cash from a pickup stopped on Interstate 35 on Thursday, according to court documents filed this week. The pickup's driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Lauro Marcelo Jaimes, was pulled over in the 15800 block of Interstate 35 in North Austin for having a hat and beads hanging from a rear-view mirror, which was considered a traffic violation, an arrest affidavit said.

