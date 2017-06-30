2 arrested on capital murder charge in December 2015 shooting death
Two men were arrested Thursday, charged with capital murder in a murder-for-hire scheme that led to the December 2015 shooting of a man at Pick N Pay Foodmart, officials said Friday. Tyler Sherrod Clay, 28, of Hewitt, and Keith Antione Spratt, 29, of Waco, were arrested by Waco police in the shooting death of Joshua Ladale Pittman, 37. Police previously reported Pittman was shot several times in the chest with a handgun in the targeted attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Texas FireCracker
|8
|**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages
|Jun 27
|Screwedwife
|1
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,711
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Jun 19
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May '17
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC