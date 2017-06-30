2 arrested on capital murder charge in December 2015 shooting death

Two men were arrested Thursday, charged with capital murder in a murder-for-hire scheme that led to the December 2015 shooting of a man at Pick N Pay Foodmart, officials said Friday. Tyler Sherrod Clay, 28, of Hewitt, and Keith Antione Spratt, 29, of Waco, were arrested by Waco police in the shooting death of Joshua Ladale Pittman, 37. Police previously reported Pittman was shot several times in the chest with a handgun in the targeted attack.

