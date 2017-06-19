1 dead in shooting at Waco bar

1 dead in shooting at Waco bar

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Police arrested a 31-year-old man early Sunday morning after they say he shot and killed another man in an altercation at a local bar. Eric Hernandez was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man, Waco police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Sat Steven Spencer 8,712
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May '17 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,132 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC