Waco tornado: 64 years after 1953's F-5 twister
The storm destroyed more than 1,600 businesses and homes in Waco, and more than 2,000 vehicles. Some 600 people were injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Baybeh
|8,505
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC