Waco mother arrested, charged with injuring boy, 7
A Waco woman was arrested Friday for injuring her son and leaving bruises and scars on his body, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,596
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|goofyslayer
|51
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr '17
|wacosprint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC