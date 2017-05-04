Waco ISD teacher to compete on JEOPARDY! Read Story Stephen Adams
Dean-Highland Elementary School will hold a viewing party for Waco ISD first grade teacher Lindsey Henry, who is competing in the 'JEOPARDY! Teachers Tournament' on May 11. The two-week Teachers Tournament features educators competing for $100,000 and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions. The viewing party begins at 3:10 p.m., and JEOPARDY starts at 3:30 p.m. on KCEN-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 min
|I lived to tell t...
|8,484
|9 hr
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|Fri
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC