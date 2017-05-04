Waco ISD teacher to compete on JEOPARDY! Read Story Stephen Adams

Dean-Highland Elementary School will hold a viewing party for Waco ISD first grade teacher Lindsey Henry, who is competing in the 'JEOPARDY! Teachers Tournament' on May 11. The two-week Teachers Tournament features educators competing for $100,000 and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions. The viewing party begins at 3:10 p.m., and JEOPARDY starts at 3:30 p.m. on KCEN-TV.

