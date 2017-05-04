Waco ISD teacher to compete on JEOPAR...

Waco ISD teacher to compete on JEOPARDY! Read Story Stephen Adams

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

Dean-Highland Elementary School will hold a viewing party for Waco ISD first grade teacher Lindsey Henry, who is competing in the 'JEOPARDY! Teachers Tournament' on May 11. The two-week Teachers Tournament features educators competing for $100,000 and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions. The viewing party begins at 3:10 p.m., and JEOPARDY starts at 3:30 p.m. on KCEN-TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 8 min I lived to tell t... 8,484
9 hr Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... Fri Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May 2 New Texan 5
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr 21 shawn thomas 3
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Apr 17 wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr 13 huh 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,812,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC