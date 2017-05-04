Waco Civic Theatre closes season with musical 'Rent'
New York City bohemians juggle love, loss and unpaid bills in the Waco Civic Theatre production of "Rent," opening Friday. The cast includes LaBraska Washington , Courtni Wisenbaker-Scheel, Buddy Novak and Amber Shae.
