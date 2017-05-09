Waco-area news briefs: May 9, 2017
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will have a Grapes with the Apes fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will include an Asian Imperial Feast prepared by Vicki Parker, owner of Waco's Bestyett Catering, paired with fine wines from Valley Mills Vineyard.
