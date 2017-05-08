Waco-area news briefs: May 8, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: May 8, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The program is geared to identify potential community leaders and provide these individuals with information about various facets of the community. Upon the successful completion of the program, Leadership Waco alumni enter a resource pool available to various civic, cultural and service organizations in the Greater Waco area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 4 hr Baybeh 8,495
Fri Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May 5 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May 2 New Texan 5
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr 21 shawn thomas 3
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Apr 17 wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr 13 huh 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC