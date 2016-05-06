Waco-area news briefs: May 6, 2016
Lake Brazos Rotary Club of Waco and American Bank are having the sixth annual Central Texas Wine Tasting from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 Third St. in Eddy. Cost is $40.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|7 min
|Steven Spencer
|8,488
|Fri
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|Fri
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC