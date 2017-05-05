Waco-area news briefs: May 5, 2017
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will close at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to prepare for its annual capital fundraiser, KidZoobilee. Cost is $10 for adults, $20 for kids ages 4 to 12, and free for kids 3 and younger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Baybeh
|8,483
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|17 hr
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC