Waco-area news briefs: May 3, 2017
Historic Waco Foundation will have a preview party for its Attic Treasures rummage sale from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Brazos Place Center, 4318 W. Waco Drive. The public sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Baybeh
|8,477
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|Tue
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC