Waco-area news briefs: May 25, 2017
The Heart of Texas Vietnam Veterans of America Association, Waco Chapter 1012, is having a sunset memorial to honor fallen Vietnam veterans at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Memorial Wall, located at Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive. The Palace Theatre, 133 Heritage Row in Marlin, will present a dinner theater production of the comedy "Let Him Sleep 'Til It's Time for His Funeral" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
