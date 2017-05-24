Waco-area news briefs: May 24, 2017

The second annual Woodway Wine Tour will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. In conjunction with National EMS Week, the Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will hold its ninth annual EMS memorial program at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Waco Suspension Bridge in Indian Spring Park. A flyover will be performed by Air Evac LifeTeam, CareFlite and PHI, which are air medical services in the region.

