Waco-area news briefs: May 23, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: May 23, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The American Cancer Society will have its 12th annual Cattle Baron's "Couture for Cancer" Style Show from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 6 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Ken Starr will sign copies of his new book, "Bear Country: The Baylor Story," at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes and Noble, 4909 W. Waco Drive. Mission Waco Mission World will host a "The Next 25 Capacity Campaign Kick-Off" event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the World Cup CafA©, 1321 N. 15th St. There will be refreshments until 5:45 p.m., followed by a short program at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Theatre to launch the ministry's effort to raise funds for several upcoming projects impacting the Waco community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 7 hr I lived to tell t... 8,596
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Sun goofyslayer 51
May 5 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May 5 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May 2 New Texan 5
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr '17 shawn thomas 3
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Apr '17 wacosprint 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for McLennan County was issued at May 23 at 3:30PM CDT

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC