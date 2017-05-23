Waco-area news briefs: May 23, 2017
The American Cancer Society will have its 12th annual Cattle Baron's "Couture for Cancer" Style Show from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 6 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Ken Starr will sign copies of his new book, "Bear Country: The Baylor Story," at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes and Noble, 4909 W. Waco Drive. Mission Waco Mission World will host a "The Next 25 Capacity Campaign Kick-Off" event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the World Cup CafA©, 1321 N. 15th St. There will be refreshments until 5:45 p.m., followed by a short program at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Theatre to launch the ministry's effort to raise funds for several upcoming projects impacting the Waco community.
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,596
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|goofyslayer
|51
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr '17
|wacosprint
|1
