Waco-area news briefs: May 23, 2017

The American Cancer Society will have its 12th annual Cattle Baron's "Couture for Cancer" Style Show from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 6 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Ken Starr will sign copies of his new book, "Bear Country: The Baylor Story," at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes and Noble, 4909 W. Waco Drive. Mission Waco Mission World will host a "The Next 25 Capacity Campaign Kick-Off" event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the World Cup CafA©, 1321 N. 15th St. There will be refreshments until 5:45 p.m., followed by a short program at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Theatre to launch the ministry's effort to raise funds for several upcoming projects impacting the Waco community.

