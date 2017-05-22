Waco-area news briefs: May 22, 2017
The Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road, will present a six-week workshop for people with Type 2 diabetes from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Topics to be covered include managing symptoms, exercise and nutrition, stress management, medication use, making informed treatment decisions and more.
