Waco-area news briefs: May 21, 2017
The Waco Children's Theatre will conduct registration for its Summer Performing Arts Camp from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The camp will consist of classes in acting, voice, dance and art.
