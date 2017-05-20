Waco-area news briefs: May 20, 2017

The city of Waco will hold its third annual Pints in the Park from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will include barbecue and beer sampling from 3 to 5 p.m., and performance from Paul Cauthen at 4 p.m. with Ray Wylie Hubbard at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for concert-only tickets, $45 for barbecue and beer tickets, $70 for VIP tickets, $10 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive, will present the final two performances of its production of the musical "Rent" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

