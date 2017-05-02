Waco-area news briefs: May 2, 2017

Waco High School, 2020 N. 42nd St., will host its annual college and career prep day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will present A Matter of Balance class from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Hospice Headquarters, 6700 Sanger Ave. The program, focused on strategies to manage falls, is geared for those concerned about falls who would like to improve balance, flexibility and strength.

