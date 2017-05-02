Waco-area news briefs: May 2, 2017
Waco High School, 2020 N. 42nd St., will host its annual college and career prep day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will present A Matter of Balance class from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Hospice Headquarters, 6700 Sanger Ave. The program, focused on strategies to manage falls, is geared for those concerned about falls who would like to improve balance, flexibility and strength.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|24 min
|Baybeh
|8,474
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|Apr 26
|Ilicrbnts
|4
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC