Waco-area news briefs: May 19, 2017

The Waco Main Street Program will host an Imagine the Possibilities Tour from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Waco. Held in conjunction with the recent, statewide launch of https://downtowntx.org by the Texas Historical Commission, the tour will showcase available downtown properties as a way to engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building or living downtown.

