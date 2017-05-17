Waco-area news briefs: May 17, 2017
The project lets parents visit any Waco ISD elementary campus, meet teachers, tour classrooms and learn more about class activities their children will participate in. For eligibility and registration requirements, visit www.wacoisd.org/roundup , call Mary Konrad at 755-9473 or email [email protected] .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Baybeh
|8,554
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr '17
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC