Waco-area news briefs: May 16, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: May 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Midway High School Eighth Period Theatre Class will present Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and May 26-27 at the Midway High School Theater, 8200 Mars Drive. Steven Chamblee, horticulturist of Chandor Gardens in Weatherford, will speak from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 42 min Steven Spencer 8,551
May 5 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May 5 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May 2 New Texan 5
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr 21 shawn thomas 3
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Apr 17 wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr '17 huh 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC