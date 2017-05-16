Waco-area news briefs: May 16, 2017
The Midway High School Eighth Period Theatre Class will present Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and May 26-27 at the Midway High School Theater, 8200 Mars Drive. Steven Chamblee, horticulturist of Chandor Gardens in Weatherford, will speak from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
