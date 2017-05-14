Waco-area news briefs: May 14, 2017
The A. J. Moore High Alumni Association will have a "Spirit of Love" gospel concert and dinner fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. The concert will include performances from Gospel Sons, the McCoy Brothers, Sounds of Freedom, Waco Community Choir, Ernest Kirk, and a couple members from Baylor's Heavenly Voices Choir. Baylor University's Robert Darden, founder of Baylor's Black Gospel Music Restoration Project and author of "Nothing but Love in God's Water: Black Sacred Music from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement," will have a book signing before the event from 5 to 6 p.m. The first session, open to kids ages 5 to 13, will be held weekdays June 5-16 at the Cameron Park Clubhouse.
