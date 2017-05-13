Waco-area news briefs: May 13, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: May 13, 2017

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

As part of the National Association of Letter Carriers' 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, McLennan County letter carriers will pick up donations of non-perishable food items from local residents Saturday. To participate, households can place items such as canned vegetables, canned meats, pasta and sauces, rice, cereal, peanut butter, dry beans, rice, macaroni and cheese, baby food and other non-perishable items in bags and leave them next to their mailbox before their regular mail delivery time Saturday.

