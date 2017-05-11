Waco-area news briefs: May 11, 2017

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Beef and Forage committees in Limestone and McLennan counties will present a Spring Forage Field Day starting at 8 a.m. Friday near Waco in the Ronnie Dowdle Field, located off East Loop 340. Matthew Machacek, a rangeland specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, will discuss adaptive grazing management, and local agriculture equipment vendors will have equipment on display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.