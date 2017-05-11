Waco-area news briefs: May 11, 2017
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Beef and Forage committees in Limestone and McLennan counties will present a Spring Forage Field Day starting at 8 a.m. Friday near Waco in the Ronnie Dowdle Field, located off East Loop 340. Matthew Machacek, a rangeland specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, will discuss adaptive grazing management, and local agriculture equipment vendors will have equipment on display.
