Waco accepts 4-ton donated bike, pedestrian bridge for park
Jogger make their way down a trail along the banks of the Brazos River at Cameron Park, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Waco, Texas. The city of Waco has finally accepted a donated bicycle and pedestrian steel truss bridge and will pay $65,000 to install the 4-ton span allowing people to cross the creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Baybeh
|8,554
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr '17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr '17
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC