Van Cliburn contest offers advance peek at WSO guest artist

The 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition starts today, May 25, in Fort Worth and, thanks to streaming video, offers an early chance to see who will be the guest artist for the Waco Symphony Orchestra's season-opening concert. The WSO has an ongoing contract with The Cliburn to book the gold medalist from each quadrennial competition , so this year's winner will appear in Waco on Sept.

