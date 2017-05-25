Van Cliburn contest offers advance peek at WSO guest artist
The 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition starts today, May 25, in Fort Worth and, thanks to streaming video, offers an early chance to see who will be the guest artist for the Waco Symphony Orchestra's season-opening concert. The WSO has an ongoing contract with The Cliburn to book the gold medalist from each quadrennial competition , so this year's winner will appear in Waco on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,624
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|Wed
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|shawn thomas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC