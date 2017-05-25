Van Cliburn contest offers advance pe...

Van Cliburn contest offers advance peek at WSO guest artist

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition starts today, May 25, in Fort Worth and, thanks to streaming video, offers an early chance to see who will be the guest artist for the Waco Symphony Orchestra's season-opening concert. The WSO has an ongoing contract with The Cliburn to book the gold medalist from each quadrennial competition , so this year's winner will appear in Waco on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 10 hr I lived to tell t... 8,624
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... Wed StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May 21 goofyslayer 51
May 5 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May 5 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May 2 New Texan 5
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr '17 shawn thomas 3
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC