Tracking device helps police find car theft suspect

A man was arrested Wednesday after he stole a Chevrolet Camaro from a Waco car dealership, fled from police into Lacy Lakeview, ditched the vehicle and ran into a resident's home during his escape attempt, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. Carlus Robertson, 23, of Bellmead, was arrested after a yellow Camaro was stolen from a Waco car dealership earlier in the day, Truehitt said.

