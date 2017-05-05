Tehuacana knitter makes mat for homeless
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Thanks to a Tehuacana woman, a homeless person will be able to sleep more comfortably. Margaret Day has just finished knitting plastic grocery bags into a 7-foot by 3-foot mat on which a sleeping bag may be placed for someone sleeping outdoors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 hr
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Baybeh
|8,483
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|Fri
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC