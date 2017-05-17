Special prosecutor appointed to look...

Special prosecutor appointed to look...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

This file handout photo taken on May 10, 2017, made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry shows U.S. President Donald J. Trump posing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their meeting at the White House. The Justice Department tapped former FBI director Robert Mueller to be a special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation, the department announced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 10 hr Baybeh 8,554
May 5 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May 5 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May 2 New Texan 5
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr 21 shawn thomas 3
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Apr 17 wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr '17 huh 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC