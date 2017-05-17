Sheriff: Man arrested after pulling k...

Sheriff: Man arrested after pulling knife on deputy near Twin Peaks rally

Yesterday

McLennan County Sheriff's Office authorities arrest Daniel Maeberry, 57, after officials say he approached a deputy with a knife and threatened the officer Saturday during the Twin Peaks anniversary rally. Maeberry was not associated with the rally.

