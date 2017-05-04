'Shahs of Sunset' Star Lilly Ghalici ...

'Shahs of Sunset' Star Lilly Ghalici Marries Dara Mir

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

It was a celebration of the Simpson family on Saturday at a charity event in Waco, Texas, where four generations of the Simpson women came out to show their support for the Boys and Girls Club. Zeke Smith is ready to forgive Jeff Varner for outing him as transgender on Survivor: Game Changers -- and he thinks others should forgive him too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 9 hr Steven Spencer 8,493
Fri Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May 5 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May 2 New Texan 5
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr 21 shawn thomas 3
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Apr 17 wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr 13 huh 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC