Second suspect in FedEx drug delivery arrested
A second suspect in a FedEx drug delivery was arrested Monday, about nine months after he and his co-defendant are accused of picking up a package with more than 10 pounds of marijuana and 655 grams of promethazine from a FedEx location in Waco, arrest affidavits state. Omar Foster, 32, was arrested Monday on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana.
