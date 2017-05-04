Police: Driver killed after head-on c...

Police: Driver killed after head-on crash near Hillsboro

The driver of an SUV was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision with a cement truck, according to Hillsboro police. The crashed happened just after 7 a.m. on SH 22 just outside of the Hillsboro city limits going west.

