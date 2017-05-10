Officials: Women brought to Texas for...

Officials: Women brought to Texas for prostitution

Central Texas authorities have arrested two people who they say arranged for Chinese women to be brought to Texas and other states so that they would work as prostitutes. An arrest affidavit obtained by the Waco Tribune-Herald shows that a McLennan County sheriff's detective in September responded to an online ad promoting an "Asian female escort."

