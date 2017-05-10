Officers involved in shooting cleared of wrongdoing by grand jury
"The actions of a dangerous suspect caused our officers to have to use force to protect themselves and the public in this case," Chief Ryan Holt said. The shooting happened on Valley Mills Dr. in the street in front of the parking lot of the Las Vegas Buffet on April 10. Police said the suspect, Christopher Antwon Blackwell, robbed a convenience store on 26th and Colonial.
