Movie alert: "T2 Trainspotting" opening at Premiere Cinemas 6

For those of you - OK, the one of you - who asked about "T2 Trainspotting," director Danny Boyle's follow-up to his breakthrough film "Trainspotting," here's a surprise: It's opening Friday, May 19, in Waco. The secondary surprise is that it's opening at discount theater Premiere Cinema 6, which every once in awhile shows a first-run film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.