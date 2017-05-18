Movie alert: "T2 Trainspotting" opening at Premiere Cinemas 6
For those of you - OK, the one of you - who asked about "T2 Trainspotting," director Danny Boyle's follow-up to his breakthrough film "Trainspotting," here's a surprise: It's opening Friday, May 19, in Waco. The secondary surprise is that it's opening at discount theater Premiere Cinema 6, which every once in awhile shows a first-run film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Baybeh
|8,554
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr '17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr '17
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC